Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer's earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LXFR opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

