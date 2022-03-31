Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $146.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.93 million and the highest is $151.00 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $710.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.12 million to $741.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $878.80 million, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. 6,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

