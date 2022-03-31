Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post $9.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.24 million, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. SRAX has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

