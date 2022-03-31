Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.91. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

