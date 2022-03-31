Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NYSE ABG traded down $8.87 on Tuesday, reaching $164.41. 161,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,723. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

