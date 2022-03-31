Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Sell

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 8.49. 21,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 8.64. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

