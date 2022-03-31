Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WTBA stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

