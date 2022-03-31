Zacks Investment Research Lowers Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Sell

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

