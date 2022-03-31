Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM's shares have underperformed the industry over a year. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and material, wage, and freight inflation. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its Consumer Group’s sales fell 3.3% year over year owing to a 3.5% decline in organic sales. RPM expects these headwinds to hamper earnings for third-quarter fiscal 2022 due to disruptions from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 have moved south in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern. That said, robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials is likely to aid fiscal third-quarter sales. Cost-saving moves and improved pricing are likely to somewhat offset inflationary pressure.”

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.29.

RPM International stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. 5,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

