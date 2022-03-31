Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Hold

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its three growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. Apart from this, the company’s pricing and saving initiatives have been aiding in the face of cost inflation. The company has been battling high input costs for a while. The same persisted in the fourth quarter of 2021, wherein the adjusted operating profit declined year over year, thanks to a rise in input costs to the tune of $530 million. Management anticipates to keep witnessing a tough operating environment, with escalated input cost inflation, supply chain disruption along with pandemic-induced uncertainty in 2022.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

