Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to “Hold”

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,559. The company has a market cap of $369.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,137,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 170,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

