Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to “Hold”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

