Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Hold”

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “
VNET traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 51,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,016. The stock has a market cap of $874.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
