Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Hold”

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 51,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,016. The stock has a market cap of $874.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.