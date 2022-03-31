Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 7.2%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 1,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

