Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.10. Approximately 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

