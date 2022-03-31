Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.10. Approximately 188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.
About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)
