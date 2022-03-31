Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,875 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.36 and its 200-day moving average is $362.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

