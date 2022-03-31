ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ZZHGF opened at $3.43 on Thursday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
