ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ZZHGF opened at $3.43 on Thursday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

