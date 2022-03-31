Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.68.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 11,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

