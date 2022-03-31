Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $191.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

