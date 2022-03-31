Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.