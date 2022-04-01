-$0.13 EPS Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 1,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,956. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.