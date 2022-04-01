$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. ITT reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. 822,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

