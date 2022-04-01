$1.33 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.21. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.