107,454 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

