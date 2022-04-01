10,954 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 541,379 shares of company stock worth $9,152,608. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

