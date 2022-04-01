1,265 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

