$140.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,849. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.