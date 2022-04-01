1,470 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $145.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

