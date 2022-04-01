2,088 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,390. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

