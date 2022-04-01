21,504 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,980. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

