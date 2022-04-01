2,360 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

