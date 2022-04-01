$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,978. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.