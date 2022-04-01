25,711 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

