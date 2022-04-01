2,731,360 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,731,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,729,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,346. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

