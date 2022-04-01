$29.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.66 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $133.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.42 billion to $143.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.68 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 128,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.