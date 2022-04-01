$29.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) to report sales of $29.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.66 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $133.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.42 billion to $143.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.68 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 128,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,072. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.