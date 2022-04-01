$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

K traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. 38,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

