$3.57 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will report $3.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.31 million. Solid Biosciences reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $12.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 164,225 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 542,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 343,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,915. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.