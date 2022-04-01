$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,883. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

