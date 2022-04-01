3,043 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.16. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

