3,052 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

KHC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,703. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

