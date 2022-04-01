323 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.41. The stock had a trading volume of 608,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

