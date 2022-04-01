3,300 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.