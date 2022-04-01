33,245 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

