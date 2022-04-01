3,395 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

