3,730 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,404. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.23%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.