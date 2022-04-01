3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,427,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,558. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

