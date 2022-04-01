$42.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce $42.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

KR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Kroger has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.