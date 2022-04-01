$45.47 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $45.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $46.00 million. Telos posted sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $235.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $241.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $289.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.24. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 196.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth about $513,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

