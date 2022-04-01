$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.75. 107,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

