$500.68 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $500.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 437,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

